fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.49
371.55
+ 1.19%
BTC/USD
+ 1644.04
48487.91
+ 3.51%
DIA
+ 0.00
354.57
+ 0%
SPY
+ 2.50
447.75
+ 0.56%
TLT
+ 0.18
149.28
+ 0.12%
GLD
-0.83
171.02
-0.49%

Where Could United Airlines Holdings Go In The Coming Weeks?

byTyler Bundy
August 30, 2021 3:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Could United Airlines Holdings Go In The Coming Weeks?

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) shares are trading lower Monday, likely a continuing momentum after the company had an airplane lose an engine while flying over Colorado.

United Airlines was down 3.59% at $46 at last check Monday.

United Airlines Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to be nearing the support in what technical traders call a descending triangle pattern.
  • The $42.50 price level has held as support multiple times in the past and may again in the future. The stock has been getting pushed down by pattern resistance toward this support level.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of bearish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling recently and now sits at 45. This shows there are more sellers in the stock than there are buyers.

ualdaily8-30-21.png

What’s Next For United Airlines?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce and start to form higher lows. Bulls would then like to see the stock break above the pattern resistance to potentially see a change in trend.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock continue to fall lower on the downward trend the stock has been on. Bears would like to see the stock fall below support and for the area to begin to hold as resistance. This could cause a further downward push.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How Are Airlines Preparing For Renewed Interest In Travel After Pandemic?

Pandemic-hit airlines have been among the few sectors that have been left out of the bull market. But their time may be coming, as pent-up demand meets a reopening economy. To prepare, companies have been using the downtime to develop technology and expand their customer bases. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Comcast, DoorDash, Exxon, Moderna, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included an oil supermajor and cloud stocks. A top electric vehicle maker and a COVID-19 vaccine play were among the bearish calls. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Ford, GE, Palantir And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, the e-commerce colossus and a top airline. read more

United Airlines Looks Primed For A Breakout