Moderna And Xilinx Lead The S&P 500 Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading higher Monday as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also possibly lifted sentiment amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

(NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.65% to $353.45 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished higher by 1.5% to $373.23

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) were among the top gainers for the S&P 500.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL), Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) and Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) were among the top losers for the SPY.

Elsewhere On The Street

