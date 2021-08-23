 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Chip Developers Are Using AI To Make Chips More Efficient?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 11:54am   Comments
Share:
How Chip Developers Are Using AI To Make Chips More Efficient?
  • Reuters reports that one of Synopsys Inc's (NASDAQ: SNPS) customers has resorted to artificial intelligence software to increase chip power efficiency by 26%. 
  • Synopsys has started weaving AI called DSO.ai into its flagship chip design suite. 
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and  Renesas Electronics Corp (OTC: RNECF) (OTC: RNECY) have begun using the chip.
  • The chip can work wonders amid the present global chip crisis by easing pressure on the chipmakers.
  • Previously, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGLclaimed to have developed AI software for faster computer chip designing than humans.
  • Also, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) just revealed the impending IBM Telum Processor developed in 7nm EUV technology node containing on-chip acceleration for AI inferencing while a transaction occurs.
  • IBM's chip contains eight processor cores with a deep superscalar out-of-order instruction pipeline, running with over 5GHz clock frequency.
  • The features render the processor ideal for financial services workloads like fraud detection, loan processing, clearing and settlement of trades, anti-money laundering, and risk analysis.
  • Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CANhad also disclosed about its self-developed AI chip.
  • Recently Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDUannounced the mass production of its second-generation 7 nm AI chip Kunlun 2.
  • Price Action: SNPS traded higher by 1.03% at $320.15 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNPS + SSNLF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Intel Bags Deal To Develop Government's Foundry Ecosystem
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com