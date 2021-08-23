How Chip Developers Are Using AI To Make Chips More Efficient?
- Reuters reports that one of Synopsys Inc's (NASDAQ: SNPS) customers has resorted to artificial intelligence software to increase chip power efficiency by 26%.
- Synopsys has started weaving AI called DSO.ai into its flagship chip design suite.
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Renesas Electronics Corp (OTC: RNECF) (OTC: RNECY) have begun using the chip.
- The chip can work wonders amid the present global chip crisis by easing pressure on the chipmakers.
- Previously, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) claimed to have developed AI software for faster computer chip designing than humans.
- Also, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) just revealed the impending IBM Telum Processor developed in 7nm EUV technology node containing on-chip acceleration for AI inferencing while a transaction occurs.
- IBM's chip contains eight processor cores with a deep superscalar out-of-order instruction pipeline, running with over 5GHz clock frequency.
- The features render the processor ideal for financial services workloads like fraud detection, loan processing, clearing and settlement of trades, anti-money laundering, and risk analysis.
- Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) had also disclosed about its self-developed AI chip.
- Recently Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) announced the mass production of its second-generation 7 nm AI chip Kunlun 2.
- Price Action: SNPS traded higher by 1.03% at $320.15 on the last check Monday.
