 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baidu Plans Future In AI And Autonomous Driving
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 5:32am   Comments
Share:
Baidu Plans Future In AI And Autonomous Driving
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google counterpart Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) launched its second-generation artificial intelligence chip, its first robocar, and a rebranded driverless taxi app at the annual Baidu World Conference, CNBC reports.
  • Baidu's AI and the autonomous driving move seems well-timed to tap the gradual pandemic recovery despite the intense Chinese regulatory crackdown on the tech companies. Its robotaxis already have a presence in China.
  • Reuters reports that Baidu announced the mass production of its second-generation 7 nm AI chip Kunlun 2, which even supports autonomous driving. The move marks China's self-dependence in chip production, proving a dampener for chipmakers like  Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) and  NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).
  • Baidu's robocar with auto-pilot functionality includes L5 level of autonomous driving functionality rendering it safer than human drivers, Global Times reports. Interestingly, Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLAautopilot is already subject to a U.S. regulatory probe.
  • The robocar's doors open up like wings and a big screen inside for entertainment. 
  • It can assist passengers in arranging their schedules and booking hotel and flight tickets. 
  • The robocar has voice control and face recognition capability to analyze passenger needs. It can improve itself in different driving scenarios.
  • Baidu also announced four new pieces of hardware, including a smart screen and a TV equipped with the company's AI voice assistant Xiaodu.
  • Baidu recently disclosed its plans to raise debt for an undisclosed amount.
  • Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 1.41% at $144.39 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU)

Why Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Bilibili Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Disney Is Next Target For This SVOD Service As It Overtakes Netflix In Southeast Asia
'Trading Nation' Traders Weigh In On Chinese Stocks
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang
eBay And AMD Lead The QQQ Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com