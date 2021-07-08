Canaan Introduces Self-Developed Edge AI Chip, The Kendryte K510
- Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) announced it is launching an independently designed and developed RISC-V-based edge AI chip Kendryte K510 at the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference.
- The original data flow computing technology of the K510 improves the chip's computing power by three times.
- The K510 is highly customizable and capable of empowering developers in their execution of scenario-based development.
- The K510 can serve UAV high-definition aerial photography, high-definition panoramic video conferences, robotics, STEAM education, driver assistance scenarios, and industrial and professional cameras.
- Price action: CAN shares traded lower by 8.50% at $6.57 on the last check Thursday.
