Canaan Introduces Self-Developed Edge AI Chip, The Kendryte K510
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Canaan Introduces Self-Developed Edge AI Chip, The Kendryte K510
  • Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CANannounced it is launching an independently designed and developed RISC-V-based edge AI chip Kendryte K510 at the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference.
  • The original data flow computing technology of the K510 improves the chip's computing power by three times.
  • The K510 is highly customizable and capable of empowering developers in their execution of scenario-based development.
  • The K510 can serve UAV high-definition aerial photography, high-definition panoramic video conferences, robotics, STEAM education, driver assistance scenarios, and industrial and professional cameras.
  • Price action: CAN shares traded lower by 8.50% at $6.57 on the last check Thursday.

