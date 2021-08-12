 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple And Salesforce Lead The DIA In A Mixed Day Of Trading
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2021 4:21pm   Comments
Share:

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Thursday as traders and investors weigh COVID-19 variant updates, recent earnings and the recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.08% to $355.23
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.36% to $367.53
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished higher by 0.31% to $445.11

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Thursday.

Visa Inc (NYSE: V), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) were among the only losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

Excitement swirled around AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) when it printed a big second-quarter earnings beat and announced it planned to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Apple Pay and Google Pay for tickets and concessions by end of 2021… Read More

Short-seller Carson Block of Muddy Waters Capital just sent out his first letter to shareholders, and he devoted a large portion of the letter to discussing Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)... Read More

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares are trading higher Thursday alongside other vaccine maker stocks. Stocks have been trading higher recently as the COVIS-19 delta variant has been spreading throughout the U.S... Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA)

Home Depot And Boeing Lead The DIA Higher Wednesday
Caterpillar, Goldman Sachs Lead The DIA Higher Tuesday
Moderna And Netease Gain In A Mixed Day For The Markets
Analyzing SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF's Unusual Options Activity
Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower
Analyzing SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carson Block Muddy WatersNews Short Sellers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com