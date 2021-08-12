Apple And Salesforce Lead The DIA In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Thursday as traders and investors weigh COVID-19 variant updates, recent earnings and the recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.08% to $355.23

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.36% to $367.53 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished higher by 0.31% to $445.11

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Thursday.

Visa Inc (NYSE: V), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) were among the only losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

Excitement swirled around AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) when it printed a big second-quarter earnings beat and announced it planned to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Apple Pay and Google Pay for tickets and concessions by end of 2021… Read More

Short-seller Carson Block of Muddy Waters Capital just sent out his first letter to shareholders, and he devoted a large portion of the letter to discussing Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)... Read More

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares are trading higher Thursday alongside other vaccine maker stocks. Stocks have been trading higher recently as the COVIS-19 delta variant has been spreading throughout the U.S... Read More