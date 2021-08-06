Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday following better-than-expected jobs data. The unemployment rate for July came in at 5.4%, which was below the 5.7% estimate.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.44% to $368.05

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.17% to $442.52

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.42% to $352.09

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Friday.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

