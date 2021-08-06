 Skip to main content

Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2021 4:12pm   Comments
Share:

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday following better-than-expected jobs data. The unemployment rate for July came in at 5.4%, which was below the 5.7% estimate.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.44% to $368.05
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.17% to $442.52
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.42% to $352.09

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Friday.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

Retail investors have continued to build up their pull on the markets during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first six months of 2021, nonprofessional traders opened more than 10 million new trading accounts — matching the total number of accounts opened in all of 2020… Read More

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) are two of the best stocks to buy right now, Laffer Tengler Investments' Nancy Tengler said Friday on CNBC's "The Exchange."... Read More

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading higher Friday afternoon despite the company reporting worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results and issued sales guidance below estimates… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

