Why This Fund Manager Says Amazon, Square Are Top Stocks To Buy Right Now

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) are two of the best stocks to buy right now, Laffer Tengler Investments' Nancy Tengler said Friday on CNBC's "The Exchange."

Tengler told CNBC that she likes Amazon because it fits all of her themes. Amazon is a cloud and technology play, but it's also a consumer discretionary play, she said.

The stock has "done nothing for almost a year," Tengler noted. On a relative price-to-sales ratio basis, it's in a range where the stock is worth buying.

Tengler said she has recently been adding to her positions in both Amazon and Square.

Square is a great investment long-term, Tengler said: "On a relative price-to-sales ratio basis, it's not expensive."

She told CNBC that she thinks Square's acquisition of AfterPay was "fantastic."

Square agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in Afterpay for $29 billion on Aug. 1.

Price Action: At last check Friday, Amazon was down 1% at $3,342.32 and Square was down 2.12% at $275.83.

Photos: Courtesy of Amazon and Square.