Netease And AMD Soar As The QQQ Finishes Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices were trading higher going into the close Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged and said the economy continues to show strength, with inflation being transitory. U.S. infrastructure optimism has also lifted sentiment.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished higher by 0.38% to $365.83

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell by 0.36% to $349.36

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished lower by 0.04% to $438.83

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ) were among the top losers for the QQQ.

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported solid quarterly results Tuesday, with strength evident across the board. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $185 price target for Apple shares… Read More

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares traded higher Wednesday after retail traders were able to push the stock higher… Read More

During the week of a highly anticipated IPO expected to value the company in the $35 billion range, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is facing yet another in a long string of controversies surrounding its trading app… Read More