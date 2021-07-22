 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Share:
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares rose 123% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares rose 29% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Wednesday. The company has been reportedly granted European patent number EP2839858 titled "Field focusing and mapping in an electrode array."
  • Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 26.4% to $26.29 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings. The company recently announced that its Quell device has received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA for treating the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults.
  • Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) rose 23.2% to $12.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Sos Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SOS) shares rose 18.3% to $3.23 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Wednesday.
  • Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) rose 12.5% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
  • Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 11.8% to $6.54 in pre-market trading. Cardiff Oncology recently named Katherine L. Ruffner, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and James E. Levine as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares rose 11.6% to $2.59 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
  • Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares rose 9.8% to $9.75 in pre-market trading. CNBC host Jim Cramer advised investors to sell their shares in Clover Health Investments, calling the health insurance company a “two-leaf clover.”
  • Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) rose 9.1% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Kosmos Energy is expected to report Q2 results on August 9.
  • Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares rose 7% to $10.43 in pre-market trading after jumping over 24% on Wednesday.
  • eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 6.7% to $3.18 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) fell 22.9% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after the company increased its previously announced bought deal offering of common stock to $15 million.
  • Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ: JUPW) shares fell 21.2% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after dropping over 15% on Wednesday. Jupiter Wellness recently reported a multi-year distribution agreement with Rigour International for expansion in Asia.
  • NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) fell 14.7% to $31.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) shares fell 11.4% to $7.48 in pre-market trading. Lexaria Bioscience shares gained 28% on Wednesday after the company announced that its tolerability and pharmacokinetic study VIRAL-A20-3 has been completed with positive results..
  • InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) fell 10.6% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after surging over 29% on Wednesday.
  • Stonemor Inc (NYSE: STON) fell 9.2% to $2.47 in pre-market trading.
  • SigmaTron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares fell 8.1% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Sigmatron International recently agreed to issue 2.44 million shares to pet technology company Wagz Inc shareholders.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) fell 5% to $184.50 in pre-market trading. Texas Instruments reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company said it projects Q3 earnings of $1.87 to $2.13 per share on revenue of $4.4 billion to $4.76 billion.
  • UNILEVER N.V. (NYSE: UL) fell 4.6% to $56.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRDF + CLOV)

Jim Cramer Says Ditch Clover Health And Buy Into This Healthcare Stock Instead
Clover Health Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest Again As Stock Surges; AMC, SoFi, GameStop Other Top Trends
What's Up With Clover Health Stock Wednesday?
Analyzing Clover Health Investments's Unusual Options Activity
Moderna Joins AMC, Nvidia, GameStop Among Top WallStreetBets Interests
Nvidia, GameStop, AMC — Stocks WallStreetBets Is Talking About Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com