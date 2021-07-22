21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares rose 123% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares rose 29% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Wednesday. The company has been reportedly granted European patent number EP2839858 titled "Field focusing and mapping in an electrode array."
- Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 26.4% to $26.29 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings. The company recently announced that its Quell device has received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA for treating the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) rose 23.2% to $12.79 in pre-market trading.
- Sos Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SOS) shares rose 18.3% to $3.23 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Wednesday.
- Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) rose 12.5% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 11.8% to $6.54 in pre-market trading. Cardiff Oncology recently named Katherine L. Ruffner, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and James E. Levine as Chief Financial Officer.
- Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares rose 11.6% to $2.59 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares rose 9.8% to $9.75 in pre-market trading. CNBC host Jim Cramer advised investors to sell their shares in Clover Health Investments, calling the health insurance company a “two-leaf clover.”
- Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) rose 9.1% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Kosmos Energy is expected to report Q2 results on August 9.
- Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares rose 7% to $10.43 in pre-market trading after jumping over 24% on Wednesday.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 6.7% to $3.18 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) fell 22.9% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after the company increased its previously announced bought deal offering of common stock to $15 million.
- Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ: JUPW) shares fell 21.2% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after dropping over 15% on Wednesday. Jupiter Wellness recently reported a multi-year distribution agreement with Rigour International for expansion in Asia.
- NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) fell 14.7% to $31.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) shares fell 11.4% to $7.48 in pre-market trading. Lexaria Bioscience shares gained 28% on Wednesday after the company announced that its tolerability and pharmacokinetic study VIRAL-A20-3 has been completed with positive results..
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) fell 10.6% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after surging over 29% on Wednesday.
- Stonemor Inc (NYSE: STON) fell 9.2% to $2.47 in pre-market trading.
- SigmaTron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares fell 8.1% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. Sigmatron International recently agreed to issue 2.44 million shares to pet technology company Wagz Inc shareholders.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) fell 5% to $184.50 in pre-market trading. Texas Instruments reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company said it projects Q3 earnings of $1.87 to $2.13 per share on revenue of $4.4 billion to $4.76 billion.
- UNILEVER N.V. (NYSE: UL) fell 4.6% to $56.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results.
