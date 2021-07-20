 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Infosys Introduces Blockchain Network In California's Riverside County
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 1:17pm   Comments
Share:
Infosys Introduces Blockchain Network In California's Riverside County
  • Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) subsidiary Infosys Public Services (IPS) completed the pilot of a blockchain solution designed to improve the efficiency, access, and security of vital recordkeeping in Riverside County, California.
  • The blockchain network enables county employees to manage data effectively and securely while easing access and lowering the cost of operations.
  • The pilot blockchain network, developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS) using Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Managed Blockchain, modernizes the once paper-centric operations of the Riverside County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder Office. 
  • Additionally, Infosys collaborated with Daimler AG (OTC: DMLRY) to launch its Automotive Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart, Germany. 
  • Price action: INFY shares traded higher by 1.38% at $20.93 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + INFY)

Apple Hunts Locations For Its Hollywood Entertainment Hub: WSJ
What To Know About Oliver Daemen, The 18-Year-Old Who Went To Space With Jeff Bezos
Blue Origin Successfully Completes Journey To Space, Virgin Galactic Shares Tumble
Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Space Tourism Has Officially Taken Off
Tuesday's Market Minute: Previewing Netflix Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Blockchain BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com