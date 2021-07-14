 Skip to main content

ICF International Secures $10M Call Order For IT Modernization Services

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 7:39am   Comments
  • ICF International Inc (NASDAQ: ICFI) has been awarded a new $10 million call order by the Federal Transit Administration to modernize the agency’s Oversight Tracking System.
  • The call order has a term of five years, including one base year and four option years, and was awarded under the U.S. Department of Transportation Software Engineering Support blanket purchase agreement awarded to ICF in March 2020.
  • ICF to deploy Appian’s low-code automation platform experts to support and modernize OTrak to a dynamic workflow management system.
  • This is ICF International’s third Appian-based IT modernization agreement awarded by the FTA this year.
  • Price action: ICFI shares closed lower by 0.14% at $91.09 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Department of TransportationNews Contracts Small Cap

