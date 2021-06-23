Vizio Aims To Expand Its Higher Margin Software Business With IPO Proceeds: WSJ
- Vizio Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO) is shoring up its software business investment amid budding streaming content demand, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Vizio earns around 90% of its revenue from selling hardware like internet-connected TV sets and soundbars. However, the software unit’s profit margin was 73.7% for the March 31 quarter, beating the hardware business margin of 10.6%.
- Vizio is devoting more funds in 2021 to the software unit Platform+ development and hiring engineers and advertising-sales employees for the department.
- Vizio plans to use the cash raised from its $257 million March initial public offering to fund the expansion partly.
- The Platform+ unit includes SmartCast operating system for its Vizio TVs that allow users to stream content from various services.
- Vizio generates revenue through advertisements and by selling and renting streaming content to consumers.
- Vizio is investing funds to tweak the consumer’s content search and recommendation process.
- Vizio’s operating expenses rose 97% Y/Y to $72.9 million for the March 31 quarter ended March 31, partly due to higher research and development costs. R&D spending jumped 165% Y/Y to $9.8 million.
- The revenue grew 52% Y/Y to $505.7 million. The net income plummeted 64% Y/Y to $3.3 million.
- Vizio plans to expand its staff by 52% Y/Y to 800 in 2021, mostly in engineering and sales.
- Vizio’s initiatives resemble Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) streaming ad business expansion plans, Needham & Co analyst stated.
- Vizio has opted not to develop its content or expand beyond the U.S. at present.
- Price action: VZIO shares closed 6.02% at $23.06 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.