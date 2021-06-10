5 Things You Might Not Know About New GameStop CEO Matt Furlong

On Wednesday, GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) announced first quarter financial results and also that Matt Furlong will take over as the new CEO of the company. Here is a look at who Furlong is and his past experience.

1. Amazon Australia: Prior to GameStop, Furlong worked for Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

He was the country leader for Amazon’s Australia business and helped oversee a “period of substantial growth” according to Furlong’s LinkedIn profile. In 2019, Furlong took over the Australian operations with the goal of helping grow operations.

“In his new role, Matt will bring invaluable experience from his time in US retail leadership roles and we look forward to lead the team in bringing great selection, everyday brilliant value, convenience and fast delivery to customers across Australia,” an Amazon spokesperson said at the time.

2. Other Amazon Roles: Before heading up Amazon’s Australia division, Furlong served as a technical advisor and the head of Amazon’s North American consumer business.

According to his LinkedIn profile, roles at Amazon for Furlong include Technical Advisor North America consumer, Category Leader and Director consumer electronics & home, Senior Manager for Vendor Management.

All together, Furlong worked for Amazon for nine years and helped oversee market share expansion in product categories for consumer products and also the expansion of Australian operations.

3. Worked for Procter & Gamble: Prior to Amazon, Furlong worked in a brand, marketing and sales role with Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).

Furlong held various roles while working at Procter & Gamble where he worked from 2000 to 2012. Furlong refers to his work at Procter & Gamble as an “Associate Director” on his biography.

4. Graduated Miami University: Furlong graduated from Miami University, located in Oxford, Ohio.

He is one of several CEOs and executives of well-known companies to graduate from Miami University. The list includes former CEOs for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) and Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR). The founder of NCR Corp (NYSE: NCR) also graduated from Miami University.

The school has produced some notable alumni with ties to professional sports including several NHL Players, former NBA player Ron Harper, former Michigan Football head coach Bo Schembechler and Sean McVay, the current Los Angeles Rams coach who is the youngest head coach in NFL history.

Benjamin Harrison, the 23rd President of the United States, is one of the most famous alumni of the university.

5. Turning Around GameStop: Furlong is one of several former Amazon employees to join GameStop in a push to focus on e-commerce growth. Furlong’s LinkedIn profile was changed Wednesday signifying he's the “incoming chief executive officer at GameStop.”

Ryan Cohen, the founder of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY), will be the new Chairman of GameStop.

With the addition of people with e-commerce experience and Furlong’s history with Amazon, the new CEO will quickly be judged on how quickly the former brick and mortar and mall retailer can push growth in e-commerce while closing underperforming stores.

Furlong starts as the new GameStop CEO on June 12.

