AMC, BlackBerry, Other Stonks Surge In Monday's Pre-Market Session

WallStreetBets-favorite stocks, the so-called stonks, extended minor gains in Monday's pre-market session after a blistering rally observed in a majority of these stocks last week.

Here's how the top 10 stocks, in terms of mentions on WallStreetBets subreddit as compiled by Quiver Quantitative, traded in the pre-market session:

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares are up 1.44% in early pre-market hours on Monday. Shares of the Canadian enterprise software closed 12.7% lower at $13.86 on Friday. The company's stock has emerged as top WallStreetBets-interest over the past week.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are up 1.61% in pre-market hours after closing 6.68% lower at $47.91 on Friday. As per a Reuters report, Wall Street traders are continuing to bet against the stock, although have reduced their reliance on short selling.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares are up 5.26% pre-market hours on Monday. Shares of the company closed 2.08% higher at $9.31 on Friday.

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are trading 1.47% higher in pre-market hours on Monday. Shares of the video game and consumer electronics retailer closed 3.80% lower at 248.36 on Monday.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares are up 3.89% in pre-market hours on Monday. The stock closed 3.89% lower at $9 on Friday.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares traded 2.13% higher in pre-market hours on Monday. Shares of the Canadian pharma and cannabis company closed 4.67% lower at $18.80 on Friday.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was marginally up 0.19% in early pre-market hours on Monday. The ETF closed 0.91% higher at $422.60 per share on Friday.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are up 3.37% in early pre-market hours on Monday after closing 11.65% lower at $13.05 on Friday.

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares are up 6.4% in premarket hours on Monday after closing 15.5% lower at $1.09 on Friday.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares fell 0.25% in premarket hours on Monday. Shares of the company had closed 1.69% higher at $24.03 on Friday.

Photo by f1uffster on Flickr