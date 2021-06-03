fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
333.47
+ 0%
DIA
-0.04
346.40
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.06
420.27
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.53
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
178.76
+ 0.01%

Cannabis Stocks Tilray, Sundial Strike Major Gains Amid High Retail-Investor Interest

byMadhukumar Warrier
June 3, 2021 3:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Stocks Tilray, Sundial Strike Major Gains Amid High Retail-Investor Interest

Shares of Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) recorded double-digit gains in Wednesday’s regular trading session amid high retail-investor interest in the two Canada-based cannabis companies.

What Happened: Shares of Tilray gained 11.9% and Sundial Growers’ shares rose 13% in Wednesday’s trading after e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) said it supports the federal legalization of marijuana and will drop marijuana-testing requirements for some of its workers.

Optimism that cannabis reforms will make it easier for companies to do business also boosted these stocks.  

See also: How to Buy Tilray (TLRY) Stock

Both the companies are now seeing renewed interest from retail investors. Tilray was the fourth-most mentioned stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum over the past 24 hours with 739 mentions, while Sundial was at the seventh position with 546 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were the three most-discussed stocks on the forum during the period.

Tilray, which recently closed a merger with Aphria Inc., also took the top position in the top 10 trending tickers list compiled by Stocktwits.

See Also: Why Is Tilray's Stock Surging And What's Next?

Why It Matters: Tilray and Sundial Growers, both Reddit favorites, had peaked in February amid similar retail interest, but have fallen since then as the retail trading frenzy faded. Tilray shares hit a 52-week high of $67.00 on Feb. 10, while Sundial shares touched a 52-week high of $3.96 on Feb. 11.

However, Bloomberg reported in May that short sellers are again betting cannabis stocks will fall and overall short interest has increased in U.S. and Canadian cannabis stocks. The increase in short interest makes the chances of a short squeeze more likely.

Price Action: Tilray shares closed 11.9% higher in Wednesday’s trading at $19.00, while Sundial shares closed 13% higher at $1.13.

Read Next: Aurora Cannabis Repays $89M Credit Facility, Continues Its 'Business Transformation Plan'

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Week In Cannabis: Tilray, Aphria, Sundial Go For A Ride; ETFs Pop With CNBS Advancing 99%

Recall last month, when users of Reddit’s popular WallStreetBets forum caused shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to spike by creating a massive short squeeze on the stock. read more

Portnoy Flips Sundial Growers For $50K Profit: 'That's How You Do It Boys'

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares traded down 14% on massive volume in an extremely volatile trading session on Thursday after the company became one of the latest stocks targeted by communities of online retail stock traders, led by the Reddit WallStreetBets community. read more

Is Tilray Set For Another Short Squeeze?

Cannabis companies have seen their share prices rise significantly this year as U.S. lawmakers look set to tackle federal marijuana reform measures. read more

Why Is Tilray's Stock Surging And What's Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) broke bullish from a triangle on May 25 and on Wednesday its stock had bullish continuation. read more