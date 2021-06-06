BlackBerry, AMC Remain Top WallStreetBets Interests Heading Into The Week, As GameStop Lags Behind

Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) were, by far, the most-mentioned stocks on the Reddit investor forum r/WallStreetBets or WSB over a seven-day period, as on the eve of a fresh trading week, as per Quiver Quantitative Data.

What Happened: WSB is best-known for the retail investor-led short squeezes in GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and others.

GameStop was the third most discussed over a seven-day period on WSB.

As of press time on Sunday evening, BlackBerry attracted 603 mentions on WSB over 24 hours, followed by AMC at 531.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) was on the third spot with 343 mentions, while GameStop with 281 mentions took the fourth spot.

Over a 7-day period, BB and AMC seemed to hound all the attention, as per data compiled by Quiver Quantitative.

On Friday, AMC shares closed 6.68% lower at $47.91 and fell 8.7% in the after-hours session to $43.74. On the same day, Blackberry shares closed 12.72% lower at $13.86 and fell another 3.54% in the after-hours trading to $13.37.

GameStop shares closed 3.8% lower at $248.36 on Friday in the regular session and another almost 0.7% in the after-hours session.

Why It Matters: AMC has skyrocketed a whopping 2,159.9% since the year began, while GameStop has shot up 1,218.3%. BlackBerry too has shot up 109% in the same period.

At the beginning of last week, AMC’s valuation shot past GameStop amid increasing interest in so-called stonks or shares favored by the retail crowd.

AMC has benefitted from an increased ability to repay its debts and optimism surrounding the return of moviegoers to theatres in the post-pandemic era.

However, as AMC stock cooled off late in the week, BlackBerry began to pick up steam on WSB with the company being mentioned in several high-profile posts on the forum.

Investors can expect some news out of GameStop as the company is set to report its first-quarter results on Wednesday after market close.

