Hyundai Commits $7.4B To Make Electric Vehicles In US

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 3:02am   Comments
Hyundai Commits $7.4B To Make Electric Vehicles In US

Hyundai Motor Group, the South Korean multinational conglomerate which owns Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) and its sister concern Kia Motors, said on Thursday it will invest $7.4 billion by 2025 to make electric vehicles, upgrade production facilities, and further fund smart mobility solutions in the United States.

What Happened: The Hyundai U.S. subsidiary will begin electric vehicle production in 2022 at its Alabama manufacturing facility.  

Hyundai currently sells the battery-powered Kona and Ioniq in the U.S. and is planning to launch Ioniq 5, a new electric vehicle later this year. 

Why It Matters: The development comes amid President Joe Biden prioritizing a $174 billion electric vehicle push to ensure faster adoption of green energy along with a pledge to replace the federal government's 650,000 vehicle motor pool with EVs.

See Also: Analyst Expects Tesla, GM To See EV Tax Credits Restored With Biden Kicking Off US 'Green Tidal Wave'

Besides Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), the early EV disruptor, scores of legacy automakers including General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) have now started investing billions of dollars to cater to the demand for EVs.

Chinese electric vehicle companies such as Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) are also eyeing the international markets.

See Also: Tesla Remains Top Player In US EV Market But Its Dominance Is Shrinking: What You Should Know

Price Action: Shares of Hyundai Motor closed 1.4% higher at $49.38 on Thursday. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs US Manufacturing

