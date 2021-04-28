13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reported average daily active users of 1.88 billion, up 8% year over year.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also announced it added $90 billion to a buyback.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.20, up from $0.13 year over year and better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) shares are trading higher after the company announced updated data from its randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial in patients with pancreatic cancer.
Losers
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Ford (NYSE: F) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas