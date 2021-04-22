20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) shares rose 29% to $51.45 in pre-market trading after the company raised its Q1 earnings guidance.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NYSE: SEAC) rose 16.5% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. SeaChange, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.
- Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) rose 16.5% to $39.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) rose 13.3% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 11% to $6.56 in pre-market trading. Bionano Genomics shares gained around 10% on Wednesday after the company said sites within UK's NHS have adopted its Saphyr System.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) rose 9.6% to $18.37 in pre-market trading after climbing over 33% on Wednesday.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares rose 9% to $0.91 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Wednesday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 8.7% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after jumping around 17% on Wednesday.
- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) rose 8.4% to $8.54 in pre-market trading after dropping around 9% on Wednesday.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) rose 7.6% to $15.70 in pre-market trading. Arrival shares gained 12% on Wednesday following a tweet from the company showing its first EV prototype was delivered to UPS for testing. A contract between the companies was announced in April 2020.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) shares rose 7.6% to $0.6378 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Wednesday.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares rose 7.1% to $1.65 in pre-market trading. SenesTech recently announced renewed and expanded agreement with Agri-Turf for distribution of ContraPest.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 6.8% to $7.38 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) rose 6.4% to $67.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares fell 13.8% to $10.10 in pre-market trading after the company priced its public offering of 9,000,000 shares at $9.50 per share.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) fell 11.3% to $5.32 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) fell 6.7% to $9.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported it was raising capital through new placement.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) fell 6.3% to $14.19 in pre-market trading. Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker on Thursday called upon the federal government with a “75 And More for 55 And Less” proposal to improve the existing incentives for electric vehicles in the United States to maintain global competitiveness and quicken adoption.
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) fell 6% to $117.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 5.6% to $39.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas