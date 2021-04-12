The Dow Jones Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.
The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished slightly lower Monday, with the ETF closing at $337.55, down 0.09%.
The major indices were trading lower as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed around 1.68% in afternoon trading.
Thanks to a strong last hour of trading, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) managed to finish higher by 0.04% at $411.64. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) closed slightly lower Monday by 0.13% at $336.67.
Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The leaders for the Dow Jones Monday were scarce, but among them were Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).
Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).
Shares of several semiconductor companies like Intel were trading lower Monday, potentially in reaction to a White House summit to address a semiconductor shortage. Some companies in the sector may also be reacting to competitor NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ: NVDA) announcements amid its analyst day event.
Elsewhere On The Street
