Sigma Labs, Lockheed Martin Partner For PrintRite3D(R) In-Process Quality Assurance Solution
Commercial 3D metal printing industry software developer Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ: SGLB) secured a contract for an initial system of its PrintRite3D in-process quality assurance solution by Lockheed Martin Corp's (NYSE: LMT) Space Additive Design & Manufacturing Center based in Sunnyvale, California.
- The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- The Additive Design & Manufacturing Center supported the entire Space portfolio and integrated key materials research and manufacturing processes towards restructuring the affordable delivery of satellite components.
- Lockheed Martin's team would evaluate the feasibility and performance of PrintRite3D technology for the Space division in support of a variety of defense and civil space programs.
- PrintRite3D successfully detected potential glitches and incorporated machine learning in concurrence with developed metrics enabling multi-laser scale-up in dual and quad laser systems.
- The Sigma PrintRite3D system was chosen due to its robust analysis abilities, quality assurance solutions, data capture technology, and scalability across various OEM 3D printing platforms, as per Lockheed Martin Space VP Kristi Farley.
- Price action: SGLB shares traded higher by 59.3% at $5.32 in the pre-market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 3D PrintingNews Penny Stocks Tech Media