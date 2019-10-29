Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 8:33am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares increased by 15.4% to $94.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 24, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) stock increased by 13.4% to $0.53. The market cap seems to be at $22.6 million.
  • Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $1.20. The market cap seems to be at $50.1 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on October 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock surged 7.9% to $1.51. The market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock surged 6.1% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.20.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $1.30. The market cap seems to be at $6.5 million.
  • Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) stock surged 4.6% to $34.66. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock surged 4.1% to $0.47. The market cap stands at $65.2 million.
  • Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) stock increased by 3.6% to $38.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.7 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $37.00.
  • Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK) stock rose 2.7% to $84.40. The market cap seems to be at $215.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.00.
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares increased by 2.7% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.1 million.
  • Incyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: INCY) shares increased by 2.7% to $82.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on October 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $95.00.
  • Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $21.70. According to the most recent rating by Santander, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares surged 1.9% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares surged 1.4% to $3.00. The market cap seems to be at $48.6 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock surged 1.3% to $5.34. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion.

 

Losers

  • Orthofix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) shares decreased by 14.3% to $42.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on October 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $48.00.
  • HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) stock fell 10.1% to $2.09. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares decreased by 9.4% to $1.54. The market cap seems to be at $46.5 million.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock decreased by 9.1% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) stock plummeted 7.5% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) stock plummeted 3.8% to $25.88.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) stock declined 3.0% to $0.35. The market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock declined 2.9% to $0.29. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Motif Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTFB) stock decreased by 2.6% to $0.18.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares plummeted 1.9% to $0.17. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 million. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
  • OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares declined 1.1% to $3.60. The market cap seems to be at $710.5 million.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares plummeted 1.0% to $21.44. The market cap seems to be at $11.0 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $36.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADXS + AGRX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mirati Tastes Success With KRAS Inhibitor, Roche-Spark Deal Delayed Further, Morphosys Halts Study
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Adcom Test For Agile; Pfizer, Merck Lead Earnings
33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session