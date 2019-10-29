28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares increased by 15.4% to $94.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 24, the current rating is at Buy.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) stock increased by 13.4% to $0.53. The market cap seems to be at $22.6 million.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $1.20. The market cap seems to be at $50.1 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on October 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.00.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock surged 7.9% to $1.51. The market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock surged 6.1% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.20.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $1.30. The market cap seems to be at $6.5 million.
- Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) stock surged 4.6% to $34.66. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock surged 4.1% to $0.47. The market cap stands at $65.2 million.
- Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) stock increased by 3.6% to $38.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.7 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $37.00.
- Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK) stock rose 2.7% to $84.40. The market cap seems to be at $215.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.00.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares increased by 2.7% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.1 million.
- Incyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: INCY) shares increased by 2.7% to $82.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on October 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $95.00.
- Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $21.70. According to the most recent rating by Santander, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares surged 1.9% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares surged 1.4% to $3.00. The market cap seems to be at $48.6 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock surged 1.3% to $5.34. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Orthofix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) shares decreased by 14.3% to $42.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on October 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $48.00.
- HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) stock fell 10.1% to $2.09. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares decreased by 9.4% to $1.54. The market cap seems to be at $46.5 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock decreased by 9.1% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) stock plummeted 7.5% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) stock plummeted 3.8% to $25.88.
- Gemphire Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) stock declined 3.0% to $0.35. The market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock declined 2.9% to $0.29. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Motif Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTFB) stock decreased by 2.6% to $0.18.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares plummeted 1.9% to $0.17. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 million. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares declined 1.1% to $3.60. The market cap seems to be at $710.5 million.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares plummeted 1.0% to $21.44. The market cap seems to be at $11.0 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $36.00.
