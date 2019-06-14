5G Chip Demand Reportedly On The Rise
Demand for next-generation 5G devices is on the rise, according to DigiTimes: Taiwan-based integrated circuit design houses are seeing a slowing pace in 4G orders, the publication said Friday.
U.S. stocks that are a play on 5G include wireless firms such as Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).
A wide range of semiconductor companies are involved in 5G rollouts including Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL).
According to Investors.com, when 5G smartphones hit the market, semiconductor vendors who stand to gain include Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), and Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO).
Infrastructure chip vendors such as Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) could also see upside as networks are built out.
