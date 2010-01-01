Tanzeel Akhtar

Tanzeel Akhtar

Benzinga Staff Writer

BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Plan Boosts Ether Prices, Signals Growing Digital Asset Optimism
The world's largest asset management firm, BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK), signaled interest in launching an Ethereum (CRYPTO:
These Wall Street Firms Are Ramping Up Efforts To Tokenize Assets
There is a strong push among Wall Street firms ramping up their efforts to tokenize assets on the blockchain. Tokenization is when tangible and intangible assets are converted into digital tokens — everything from shares, and bonds to gold bullions, real estate as well as digital and physical art.
Crypto Compliance: What's The Impact of Regulation?
Regulators have been slow to introduce legislation around crypto assets for over a decade due to the cryptocurrencies being built on decentralized technology — but this is changing.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Officially Give Up Roles As Working Royals: What's Next?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have officially resigned and will no longer be working members of The Royal Family, Buckingham Palace said in an official statement.
Why Gores Holdings VI Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI) shares are trading higher Friday after CNBC's Josh Brown highlighted a buy in the stock, calling it a play on virtualization. Gores Holdings VI Inc is a blank check company.
Why Novavax, Vaccinex, Evolus Are Trading Higher Today
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Gavi to provide 1.1 billion cumulative doses of NVX-CoV2373.
Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Lower Today
The shares of airline companies are trading lower Thursday. The weakness potentially in sympathy with competitor Airbus, which reported a year-over-year drop in revenues and EBIT reflecting lower commercial aircraft deliveries
Why Veru, Invitae And More Are Moving Today
Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.
Why Tilray's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.
Why Comstock Mining's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Comstock Mining (NYSE: LODE) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it secured a majority interest in lithium-ion battery recycling company, LINICO.
Why CLPS Stock Is Trading Higher Today
CLPS (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it has signed a vendor agreement with a well-known U.S. digital payment platform to provide IT services. The company also announced it ramped up its global expansion strategy.
Why BlackBerry's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares are trading lower Wednesday as the stock continues to sell off following recent volatility. On Tuesday, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell.
Why Teledyne Technologies Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares are trading higher after Cathie Wood's ARK Invest disclosed a stake in the company.
Why EHang's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) shares are trading higher Wednesday on a rebound after the stock dipped following a short report.
Why EQT's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.25 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $891.33 million by 40.5%.
Why Exact Sciences Stocks Is Trading Lower Today
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings. The company also entered into an agreement to acquire Ashion Analytics and also entered a research collaboration with The Translational Genomics Research Institute.
Why Bausch Health, Oncolytics Biotech, And More Are Moving Today
iBio (NYSE: IBIO) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter earnings results.
Why Protective Insurance's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCA) shares are trading higher Tuesday after Progressive announced it acquired the company.
Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
The shares of several casino and cruise companies are trading higher Tuesday. The strength is potentially related to reopening optimism amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Why DoorDash's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The strength is potentially related to severe weather across U.S. states, which could increase demand for food delivery.