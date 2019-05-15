58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) shares surged 30.5 percent to close at $1.24 on Tuesday, following a 74 percent decline Monday after the company warned of a possible bankruptcy. Janney Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral Tuesday morning.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) climbed 25.1 percent to close at $ 3.34.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares gained 23.8 percent to close at $7.13.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 22.2 percent to close at $18.00.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) gained 22 percent to close at $2.77.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) rose 20.9 percent to close at $21.50 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings. The company disclosed that AAV-RPE65 met primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and demonstrated statistical significance in several secondary endpoints.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) gained 17.6 percent to close at $7.50.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) jumped 17.1 percent to close at $8.51.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares rose 15.7 percent to close at $3.99 after the company reported Q1 EPS, sales figures increased from the same quarter last year.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 14.7 percent to close at $79.68.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 13.9 percent to close at $1.80 after the company disclosed that it has received FDA Fast Track designation for its multistem program for acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 13.6 percent to close at $2.42 following Q1 results. Support.com posted Q1 earnings of $0.08 per share on sales of $18.1 million.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) gained 13.2 percent to close at $21.35.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) climbed 12.8 percent to close at $54.85.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) gained 11.9 percent to close at $86.90.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) jumped 11.5 percent to close at $8.90.
- Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) gained 11.5 percent to close at $37.34.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares surged 11.5 percent to close at $8.47.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) rose 11.3 percent to close at $3.66.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) gained 11.3 percent to close at $7.38.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) surged 10.7 percent to close at $10.27.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) shares surged 10.3 percent to close at $3.31 after the company reported increase of purchase price and extension of tender offer for shares of common stock.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) climbed 9.9 percent to close at $3.90.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 9.6 percent to close at $0.8002 after the company reported Q1 EPS increased from last year.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) climbed 9.3 percent to close at $ 2.95.
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) gained 7.7 percent to close at $16.92 after the company confirmed and added details to its Q2 guidance.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares gained 7.6 percent to close at $1.85 after falling 9.47 percent on Monday.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 6.5 percent to close at $3.63 after the company reported a joint venture to create an agriculture company and build up to 5MW PV power projects in Arizona.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) gained 6.1 percent to close at $6.08 after the company announced Q1 revenue rose 115 percent from the previous year.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) rose 5.9 percent to close at $31.44.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) gained 4.6 percent to close at $0.7930 after the company signed a national agreement with GESS and reported it received a 9.6MW initial order for renewable nat-gas projects.
- Steris PLC (NYSE: STE) gained 4.5 percent to close at $130.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
Losers
- Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares tumbled 35.1 percent to close at $1.61 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech reported Q1 net loss of $0.05 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.01 per share. Sales came in at $10.155 million, missing estimates by $3.585 million.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 28.6 percent to close at $6.32 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q1 loss and announced negative data from its Phase 1/2 IGNITE DMD trial. Credit Suisse downgraded Solid Biosciences from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $7 to $6.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) shares fell 25.5 percent to close at $12.83, despite reporting positive headline phase 3 results, potentially due to further data analysis showing the company's Relugolix drug having a lower placebo adjusted response rate than Abbvie's Elaris drug.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares dipped 24.2 percent to close at $3.47 on Tuesday after reporting a resolution with WatchGuard for pending patent infringement litigation.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) dropped 21.1 percent to close at $6.31 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 12,500,000 common shares.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) tumbled 19.7 percent to close at $3.96 following weak quarterly sales.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) fell 19.2 percent to close at $3.49 following Q1 results. InspireMD posted Q1 loss of $3.82 per share on sales of $415,000.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) dropped 13.8 percent to close at $4.11.
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares declined 13.8 percent to close at $4.51.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) fell 12.8 percent to close at $2.25 after reporting Q1 results.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 11.5 percent to close at $0.43 after the company announced it completed the initial FDA 510K submission for its Acuitas AMR Gene Panel test to identify the presence of antibiotic resistance.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) dropped 10.2 percent to close at $8.44.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares fell 10.2 percent to close at $2.20.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) dropped 10.2 percent to close at $3.63.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 9.9 percent to close at $2.82.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) fell 9.8 percent to close at $16.04.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) shares tumbled 8.8 percent to close at $364.50.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) shares dipped 8.7 percent to close at $4.96 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 8.5 percent to close at $5.92. Fluent named Dan Hall as Chief Technology Officer.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) dropped 8.1 percent to close at $17.92 after the company reported FY18 financial results and provided FY19 sales guidance growth as flat to down slightly.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares fell 7.8 percent to close at $8.50 after the company reported Q1 earnings. The company also reported a litigation settlement including a patent and technology license deal.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) fell 6.6 percent to close at $3.27.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) fell 6.2 percent to close at $15.01 after reporting first-quarter results. The company also reported Co-President Guomin Xie has resigned. Zhenyu Xie was named as the replacement.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) fell 6.2 percent to close at $19.97 after the company cut FY19 EPS guidance.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) dropped 4.2 percent to close at $32.59. Piper Jaffray downgraded G-III Apparel from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $43 to $35.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) shares dropped 3.7 percent to close at $113.95 following Q4 results. Ralph Lauren added $600 million to its buyback program.
