25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) rose 22.7 percent to $136.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its pivotal Phase 3 REGENERATE study of obeticholic acid patients with NASH-related liver fibrosis met primary endpoint.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 11.3 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.29 percent on Friday.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) rose 10.4 percent to $7.72 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.56 percent on Friday.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 10.4 percent to $10.93 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.88 percent on Friday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 9 percent to $16.87 in pre-market trading.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares rose 8.6 percent to $4.69 in pre-market trading after surging 11.34 percent on Friday.
- eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE: EHIC) rose 8.4 percent to $11.45 in pre-market trading after entering into amended and restated merger agreement for going private transaction.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) rose 6.4 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.85 percent on Friday.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 6.3 percent to $10.94 in pre-market trading.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) rose 5.7 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading after declining 3.37 percent on Friday.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) rose 5.2 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) rose 5 percent to $7.79 in pre-market trading after falling 3.26 percent on Friday.
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) rose 3.5 percent to $103.45 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares fell 36.7 percent to $12.65 in pre-market trading as Windstream postponed earnings release following unfavorable court ruling Friday in dispute with Aurelius Capital over Uniti spinoff. Cowen & Co. downgraded Uniti Group from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) fell 57 percent to $1.45 in pre-market trading as Windstream postponed earnings release following unfavorable court ruling Friday in dispute with Aurelius Capital over Uniti spinoff. Cowen & Co. downgraded Windstream from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $8 to $1.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) fell 25.3 percent to $2.01 in pre-market trading after entering into an amendment agreement with Hercules Capital.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) fell 6.2 percent to $28.41 in pre-market trading after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $37 to $25.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 4.4 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.73 percent on Friday.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 4.3 percent to $16.50 in pre-market trading.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 4.2 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) fell 4.2 percent to $9.99 in pre-market trading. Consolidated Communications declared its next quarterly dividend of $0.38738 per share.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) shares fell 4 percent to $41.10 in pre-market. HSBC reported a pre-tax profit of $19.89 billion for FY18, up from $17.2 billion in the year-ago period, but missing analysts’ estimates of $21.41 billion.
- Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) fell 3.9 percent to $88.00 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) fell 3.6 percent to $5.42 in pre-market trading.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) fell 2.3 percent to $79.01 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.