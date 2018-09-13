18 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) rose 27.8 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) shares rose 9.5 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) rose 7.4 percent to $25.71 in pre-market trading. Tailored Brands reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 5.8 percent to $111.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received necessary regulatory permits in Canada and Germany to export medical cannabis flower.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) shares rose 5.5 percent to $289.94 in pre-market trading.
- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) rose 4.5 percent to $2.10 after gaining 2.55 percent on Wednesday.
- NIO LIMITED (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 4.3 percent to $6.88 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.43 percent on Wednesday.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) shares rose 3.6 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.37 percent on Wednesday.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 3.2 percent to $17.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.62 percent on Wednesday.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 2.7 percent to $13.38 in pre-market trading after surging 10.05 percent on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) fell 23.9 percent to $21.90 in pre-market trading. Pivotal Software reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares fell 21.1 percent to $5.76 in pre-market trading after Phase 3 data for cancer imaging agent 1404 did not meet co-primary endpoint of sensitivity.
- Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) fell 10.6 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) fell 4.8 percent to $37.17 in pre-market trading.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) shares fell 4.3 percent to $5.85 in pre-market trading after reporting proposed follow-on offering of ordinary shares.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) fell 4.2 percent to $86.50 in pre-market trading. Oxford Industries reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares fell 3.5 percent to $19.01 in pre-market trading.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) fell 2.6 percent to $2.73 in pre-market trading. Fred's reported a Q2 loss of $0.62 per share on sales of $419.658 million.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.