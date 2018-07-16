21 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 29.2 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA for TNX-102 SL for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) rose 26 percent to $4.71 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a Navy Cooperative Research and Development agreement with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division for naval real-time 3D imaging head up display diver solution.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares rose 16 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading after falling 3.10 percent on Friday.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares rose 9.9 percent to $19.10 in pre-market trading. The Wall Street Journal reported that Arconic has received takeover interest from private-equity firms.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares rose 8.9 percent to $2.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.63 percent on Friday.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) rose 8.3 percent to $30.69 in pre-market trading.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares rose 6.7 percent to $130.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares rose 6.5 percent to $11.97 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank issued strong profit forecast for the second quarter.
- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI) rose 6.2 percent to $18.15 in pre-market trading after declining 8.36 percent on Friday.
- LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) rose 4.7 percent to $44.15 in pre-market trading.
- Euronav NV (NASDAQ: EURN) rose 4.1 percent to $9.05 in pre-market trading after declining 2.25 percent on Friday.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 4.1 percent to $17 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.16 percent on Friday.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) shares rose 3.5 percent to $16.11 in pre-market trading. Beazer Homes is expected to release Q3 results on July 26.
Losers
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares fell 24.4 percent to $5.36 in pre-market trading. Ability reported receipt of delisting determination from the NASDAQ staff regarding the company’s failure to maintain minimum of $2.5 million in shareholders’ equity.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) fell 8.3 percent to $30.49 in the pre-market trading session.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 7.9 percent to $21.83 in pre-market trading.
- ShiftPixy, Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 7.4 percent to $4.28 in pre-market trading. On Friday, ShiftPixy reported a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.11 per share. Its revenue rose 102.6 percent to $9.4 million.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 5.3 percent to $6.81 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.77 percent on Friday.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) shares fell 4.8 percent to $7 in pre-market trading after surging 17.79 percent on Friday.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) shares fell 4.8 percent to $14.65 in pre-market trading.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 4.2 percent to $2.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.38 percent on Friday.
