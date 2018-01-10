25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AMERI HOLDINGS INC (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares rose 78.4 percent to $6.10 in pre-market trading. AMERI Holdings reported expansion of offering with blockchain solutions.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares rose 73.5 percent to $11.80 in pre-market trading.Eastman Kodak) shares gained 119.35 percent Tuesday after the company announced plans with WENN Digital to launch a photo-centric cryptocurrency.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares rose 18.9 percent to $3.40 in the pre-market trading session after the company issued a strong sales forecast for FY17.
- AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) rose 17.8 percent to $11.96 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Stone Point Capital and Karfunkel family jointly proposed to acquire all shares of Am Trust Financial common stock not controlled by the family for $12.25 per share in cash. The family currently owns or controls approximately 43 percent of the outstanding shares.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) shares rose 17.6 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading after declining 14.68 percent on Tuesday.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) rose 17.3 percent to $9.99 in pre-market trading after climbing 0.59 percent on Tuesday.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) rose 14.8 percent to $3.72 in pre-market trading after falling 0.61 percent on Tuesday.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) rose 11.6 percent to $1.92 after dropping 39.86 percent on Tuesday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 11.3 percent to $7.97 in pre-market trading following CEO comment that the company co could do an ICO.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 10.8 percent to $2.46 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.74 percent on Tuesday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 8.1 percent to $5.26 in pre-market trading after tumbling 18.83 percent on Tuesday.
- China Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: CALI) shares rose 7.9 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.49 percent on Tuesday.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM) rose 6.4 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.59 percent on Tuesday.
- Era Group Inc (NYSE: ERA) rose 5.5 percent to $11.61 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.70 percent on Tuesday.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 4.8 percent to $18 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.12 percent on Tuesday.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) rose 4.5 percent to $44.27 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.89 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE: APHB) fell 31.3 percent to $1.03 in pre-market trading. AmpliPhi Biosciences priced its 4 million share common stock offering at $1 per share.
- SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) fell 10.9 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading market trading. SUPERVALU reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) fell 8.1 percent to $2.27 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.03 percent on Tuesday.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares fell 7 percent to $8.41 in pre-market trading after jumping 114.22 percent on Tuesday.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) shares fell 6.4 percent to $53.00 after the company reported a 5.3 percent drop in its holiday comps.
- Klondex Mines Ltd (NYSE: KLDX) fell 5.5 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares fell 5.2 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after declining 3.21 percent on Tuesday.
- China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ: CNTF) shares fell 4.5 percent to $2.56 in pre-market trading after declining 7.27 percent on Tuesday.
- Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) fell 4 percent to $20.50 after rising 7.18 percent on Tuesday.
