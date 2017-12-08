23 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares rose 36.2 percent to $1.92 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. Globus Maritime reported a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.982 million.
- Steadymed Ltd (NASDAQ: STDY) rose 28.3 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading as the company reported that the FDA has agreed pathway to Trevyent NDA resubmission.
- Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ: SIGM) rose 23.2 percent to $6.90 in pre-market trading. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) announced plans to buy Sigma Designs for $7.05 per share in cash. Sigma Designs reported a FQ3 loss of $19.1 million.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 19.1 percent to $0.51 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.43 percent on Thursday.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) rose 11.3 percent to $13.80 after gaining 1.64 percent on Thursday.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 9.6 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.33 percent on Thursday.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) rose 8.5 percent to $3.45 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 14.39 percent on Thursday.
- Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) shares rose 8 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading. Vince Holding reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 5.8 percent to $16.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q3 results.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) rose 5.8 percent to $113.01 in pre-market trading after declining 2.41 percent on Thursday.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares rose 4.9 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after falling 5.15 percent on Thursday.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 4.5 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.20 percent on Thursday.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 4.2 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 39.58 percent on Thursday.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) rose 4.2 percent to $3.74 in pre-market trading after falling 15.53 percent on Thursday.
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) rose 2.8 percent to $77.56 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Losers
- Erytech Pharma Société Anonyme (NASDAQ: ERYP) fell 28.8 percent to $19.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 2b study of eryaspase for the treatment of AML did not meet primary endpoint.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) fell 19.6 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak third quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 17.1 percent to $2.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares fell 16.3 percent to $1.70 in pre-market trading after surging 12.78 percent on Thursday.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) fell 15.4 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading as the company issued an update on patent litigation.
- Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) fell 13.3 percent to $10.40 in pre-market trading. Tellurian reported an 8 million share common stock offering.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) fell 3.9 percent to $17.35 in pre-market trading. Finisar reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued weak third quarter earnings forecast.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) fell 3.6 percent to $3.30 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 24.45 percent on Thursday.
