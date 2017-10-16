30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Transenterix Inc (NASDAQ: TRXC) shares jumped 83.3 percent to $2.63 following FDA 510(k) clearance for its Senhance System.
- Leading Brands, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: LBIX) shares gained 36.6 percent to $3.10 after climbing 68.15 percent on Friday. Leading Brands reported a Q2 loss of $0.25 per share on revenue of $509,000.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares surged 29 percent to $31.92 after the company announced an encouraging update for its CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) therapy for the treatment of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.
- Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE: RT) shares climbed 18.8 percent to $2.37 after the company agreed to be acquired for $2.40 per share in cash.
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares gained 15.9 percent to $28.70.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares rose 15.6 percent to $6.08. On Friday, Net Element disclosed that e-commerce and value-added integrated services volumes rose 134 percent year-over-year during the first half of 2017.
- Gravity Co., LTD. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares gained 13 percent to $41.79.
- Determine Inc (NASDAQ: DTRM) shares climbed 11 percent to $2.33. B. Riley initiated coverage on Determine with a Buy rating.
- Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares surged 9 percent to $47.33. BMO Capital upgrades Five Prime Therapeutics from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares gained 8 percent to $22.03 after slipping 0.49 percent on Friday.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) shares gained 7.6 percent to $8.55 after slipping 1.24 percent on Friday.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) gained 7.4 percent to $20.30 after the company issued a strong forecast for the third quarter and announced a $50 million buyback plan.
- Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) climbed 6.9 percent to $6.68 after the company announced plans to launch ENTYCE in the United States.
- BEST Inc (ADR) (NYSE: BSTI) gained 5 percent to $11.96. KeyBanc initiated coverage on BEST with an Overweight rating, while Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares climbed 4.6 percent to $137.70. Evercore ISI Group upgraded bluebird bio from In-Line to Outperform.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares rose 3.6 percent to $4.80. Cowen & Co. upgraded Groupon from Underperform to Market Perform.
Losers
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares tumbled 19.2 percent to $20.16. Natural Health Trends reported Q3 preliminary sales of $40.1 million, versus $70.7 million in prior year quarter.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares dipped 14 percent to $4.42.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) shares fell 13.8 percent to $9.70.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) shares dropped 12.3 percent to $10.56 after the company reported that its Phase 3 SIOPEL study met its primary endpoint.
- TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares dropped 12.1 percent to $9.68. The FDA stated that GENUINE 3 results will cause an issue for getting an accelerated approval.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares fell 11.5 percent to $36.80. Stifel Nicolaus downgrades MACOM Technology from Buy to Hold.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares declined 11.1 percent to $29.97.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) shares dipped 9.4 percent to $0.960. Ampio Pharma priced $6.75 millio registered direct offering at $0.875 per share.
- eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares slipped 7.4 percent to $3.15.
- Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares declined 6.5 percent to $2.17 after tumbling 37.80 percent on Friday.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares dropped 6.4 percent to $6.34 after the company disclosed that Bruce Berkowitz decided to step down from the Sears board.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO)shares fell 6.3 percent to $25.30 after surging 12.51 percent on Friday.
- Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) declined 6 percent to $41.00. Piper Jaffray downgraded Imperva from Overweight to Neutral.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) fell 3.3 percent to $63.65. Susquehanna downgraded Deckers Outdoor from Neutral to Negative.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...