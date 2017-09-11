The Market In 5 Minutes
IN THE NEWS
Benzinga
Hurricane Harvey, which slammed Houston and east Texas just before Hurricane Irma began bearing down on Florida, could cost an estimated $180 billion in damages, eclipsing the inflation-adjusted toll wrought by Katrina in 2005: Link
Just about as soon as the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 8 announcement was made, there has been speculation of a possible production delay: Link
Wall Street Journal
Global stocks and the U.S. dollar edged higher Monday and haven assets retreated, as fears eased among investors about a standoff with North Korea and the impact of Hurricane Irma on the U.S. economy: Link
The havoc wreaked by major summer storms stands to deepen a global crude-supply glut that has depressed oil prices for more than three years: Link
Reuters
The UN Security Council is set to vote on Monday on a watered-down U.S.-drafted resolution to impose new sanctions on North Korea over its latest nuclear test, diplomats said, but it was unclear whether China and Russia would support it: Link
France, Germany, Italy and Spain want digital multinationals like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Google to be taxed in Europe based on their revenues, rather than only profits as now, their finance ministers said in a joint letter: Link
Bloomberg
The U.S. is poised to experience its first annual decline in solar-panel installations, as a drop in rooftop demand slows growth in the world’s second-biggest market: Link
China plans to ban trading of bitcoin and other virtual currencies on domestic exchanges, dealing another blow to the $150 billion cryptocurrency market after the country outlawed initial coin offerings last week: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
ANALYST RATINGS
- Cowen upgraded Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) from Market Perform to Outperform
- KeyBanc upgraded ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM) from Sector Weight to Overweight
- Goldman Sachs upgraded WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) from Neutral to Buy
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Buy to Hold
- Jefferies downgraded Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from Buy to Hold
- Credit Suisse downgraded GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) from Outperform to Neutral
