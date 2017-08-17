20 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) gained 21.7 percent to $3.25 after falling 1.48 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: SDLP) gained 21.7 percent to $3.25 after falling 1.48 percent on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares rose 7.1 percent to $170.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.

(NYSE: BABA) shares rose 7.1 percent to $170.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Jumei International Holding Ltd(ADR) (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 5.1 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.39 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 5.1 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.39 percent on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE: GFI) rose 5 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.76 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: GFI) rose 5 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.76 percent on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) rose 4.9 percent to $60.00 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.17 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: LDOS) rose 4.9 percent to $60.00 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.17 percent on Wednesday. Radius Health Inc (NYSE: RDUS) rose 4.6 percent to $38.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.41 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: RDUS) rose 4.6 percent to $38.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.41 percent on Wednesday. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 4.1 percent to $5.92 in pre-market trading after tumbling 9.68 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 4.1 percent to $5.92 in pre-market trading after tumbling 9.68 percent on Wednesday. Altaba Inc (NASDAQ: AABA) shares rose 3.6 percent to $62.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.10 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: AABA) shares rose 3.6 percent to $62.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.10 percent on Wednesday. Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) shares rose 3.5 percent to $16.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.10 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: INFY) shares rose 3.5 percent to $16.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.10 percent on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: CMCM) rose 3 percent to $11.59 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.27 percent on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) fell 27.1 percent to $0.620. Netlist priced 8.5 million shares at $0.60 per share.

(NASDAQ: NLST) fell 27.1 percent to $0.620. Netlist priced 8.5 million shares at $0.60 per share. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 9.3 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for the second quarter and announced the launch of secondary offering of common stock. Lakeland expects Q2 earnings of $0.19 to $0.21 per share on sales of $23 million to $25 million.

(NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 9.3 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for the second quarter and announced the launch of secondary offering of common stock. Lakeland expects Q2 earnings of $0.19 to $0.21 per share on sales of $23 million to $25 million. L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) fell 6.6 percent to $36.95 in pre-market trading. L Brands reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its profit outlook for the full year.

(NYSE: LB) fell 6.6 percent to $36.95 in pre-market trading. L Brands reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its profit outlook for the full year. Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) fell 5.8 percent to $10.46 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

(NYSE: VIPS) fell 5.8 percent to $10.46 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 4.7 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.66 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 4.7 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.66 percent on Wednesday. China Rapid Finance Ltd - ADR (NYSE: XRF) shares fell 4.2 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading. China Rapid Finance’s net loss attributable to the shareholders increased to $96.4 million, or $1.93 per share in the second quarter, from $7.3 million, or $0.45 per share, in the year-ago period.

(NYSE: XRF) shares fell 4.2 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading. China Rapid Finance’s net loss attributable to the shareholders increased to $96.4 million, or $1.93 per share in the second quarter, from $7.3 million, or $0.45 per share, in the year-ago period. Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ: KONA) fell 5.9 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after surging 10.87 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: KONA) fell 5.9 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after surging 10.87 percent on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 3.4 percent to $7.09 in pre-market trading after declining 2.33 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: OAS) fell 3.4 percent to $7.09 in pre-market trading after declining 2.33 percent on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares fell 3.2 percent to $31.30 in pre-market trading. Cisco reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. However, the company projects Q1 sales to drop 1 percent to 3 percent year-over-year.

(NASDAQ: CSCO) shares fell 3.2 percent to $31.30 in pre-market trading. Cisco reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. However, the company projects Q1 sales to drop 1 percent to 3 percent year-over-year. Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) shares fell 3 percent to $4.27 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.58 percent on Wednesday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.