Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2017 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
  • Glassbridge Enterprises Inc (NYSE: GLA) shares tumbled 18.4 percent to $3.23 after the company reported its intention to voluntarily delist its stock from the NYSE.
  • Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ: OFLX) shares dropped 15.4 percent to $57.98. Omega Flex reported Q2 earnings of $0.30 per share on sales of $23.8 million.
  • American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares fell 14 percent to $3.62. FBR Capital downgraded American Superconductor from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PTX) shares declined 11.7 percent to $3.97. Pernix Therapeutics reported preliminary Q2 net loss of $24.5 million to $25 million, and sales of $33 million to $35 million. The company also reported refinancing to 'fortify' balance sheet.
  • Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares declined 10.3 percent to $5.03 after dropping 8.20 percent on Thursday.
  • Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NYSE: MANH) shares dropped 9.1 percent to $43.11. Manhattan Associates posted upbeat Q2 results.
  • Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) shares fell 8.9 percent to $2.05.
  • Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) dropped 8.6 percent to $105.96 as the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly profit.
  • Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) declined 7.8 percent to $17.20 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) dropped 7.5 percent to $32.54 as the company issued a weak Q3 sales forecast.
  • Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FMSA) shares fell 6 percent to $3.16 after dipping 13.18 percent on Thursday.
  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares declined 6 percent to $44.99 after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter. Maxim Integrated reported a $1 billion buyback plan and raised its dividend by 9 percent..
  • Associated Banc Corp (NYSE: ASB) dropped 4.8 percent to $23.55 after the company reported in-line Q2 earnings and announced plans to acquire Bank Mutual for $482 million in an all-stock transaction.
  • National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) slipped 3.4 percent to $104.63. Credit Suisse downgraded National Beverage from Neutral to Underperform.
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 2.5 percent to $36.26. eBay reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, but issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.

Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Analyst Ratings Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMSC + ALV)

22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Autoliv & Volvo Partner With NVIDIA for Self-Driving Cars
Nvidia-Volkswagen Relationship Deepens As Deluge Of Autonomous Car News Continues
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on GLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.