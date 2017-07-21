15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
- Glassbridge Enterprises Inc (NYSE: GLA) shares tumbled 18.4 percent to $3.23 after the company reported its intention to voluntarily delist its stock from the NYSE.
- Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ: OFLX) shares dropped 15.4 percent to $57.98. Omega Flex reported Q2 earnings of $0.30 per share on sales of $23.8 million.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares fell 14 percent to $3.62. FBR Capital downgraded American Superconductor from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PTX) shares declined 11.7 percent to $3.97. Pernix Therapeutics reported preliminary Q2 net loss of $24.5 million to $25 million, and sales of $33 million to $35 million. The company also reported refinancing to 'fortify' balance sheet.
- Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares declined 10.3 percent to $5.03 after dropping 8.20 percent on Thursday.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NYSE: MANH) shares dropped 9.1 percent to $43.11. Manhattan Associates posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) shares fell 8.9 percent to $2.05.
- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) dropped 8.6 percent to $105.96 as the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly profit.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) declined 7.8 percent to $17.20 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) dropped 7.5 percent to $32.54 as the company issued a weak Q3 sales forecast.
- Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FMSA) shares fell 6 percent to $3.16 after dipping 13.18 percent on Thursday.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares declined 6 percent to $44.99 after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter. Maxim Integrated reported a $1 billion buyback plan and raised its dividend by 9 percent..
- Associated Banc Corp (NYSE: ASB) dropped 4.8 percent to $23.55 after the company reported in-line Q2 earnings and announced plans to acquire Bank Mutual for $482 million in an all-stock transaction.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) slipped 3.4 percent to $104.63. Credit Suisse downgraded National Beverage from Neutral to Underperform.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 2.5 percent to $36.26. eBay reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, but issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.