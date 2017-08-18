On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Juno Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: JUNO) is a high risk immunotherapy stock. He also thinks it has a potential for a high reward and he is willing to recommend it for investors who can handle high risk.

Cramer doesn't want to recommend Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) or any other oil stock. He thinks crude oil is going to $42 and these stocks are going to be cheap.

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE: BMS) is coming down because people didn't like the quarter, explained Cramer. He sees it as a great long-term company.

Cramer likes Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) and the sector. He thinks Medtronic is a better pick and he also likes Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG).

Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) shouldn't be sold, thinks Cramer. The company is doing well and he would buy more below $80.

Instead of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR), Cramer would rather buy XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO).

Cramer believes Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) is a very solid stock. He also likes Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) and Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV).

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) is doing great things, said Cramer. He likes the stock.

Cramer likes Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI). He thinks the quarter was good and he would buy some now and add to the position, if it trades to $5.

Cramer can't recommend Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) as a buy because he doesn't see a catalyst that could turn the stock around.

