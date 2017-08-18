Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Juno Therapeutics, Halliburton And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2017 7:54am   Comments
Share:
Related JUNO
Facebook, ICICI Bank, Marriott, Juno Therapeutics: Fast Money Picks For August 7
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Broadfin Capital, LLC Buys Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alnylam ... (GuruFocus)
Related HAL
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: WebMD Health Climbs On Acquisition News; Hasbro Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Hibbett Sports Tumbles Following Q2 Guidance; Neuroderm Shares Plunge
Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. Buys Boeing Co, Apple Inc, Sysco Corp, Sells Halliburton Co, ... (GuruFocus)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Juno Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: JUNO) is a high risk immunotherapy stock. He also thinks it has a potential for a high reward and he is willing to recommend it for investors who can handle high risk.

Cramer doesn't want to recommend Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) or any other oil stock. He thinks crude oil is going to $42 and these stocks are going to be cheap.

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE: BMS) is coming down because people didn't like the quarter, explained Cramer. He sees it as a great long-term company.

Cramer likes Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) and the sector. He thinks Medtronic is a better pick and he also likes Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG).

Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) shouldn't be sold, thinks Cramer. The company is doing well and he would buy more below $80.

Instead of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR), Cramer would rather buy XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO).

Cramer believes Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) is a very solid stock. He also likes Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) and Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV).

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) is doing great things, said Cramer. He likes the stock.

Cramer likes Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI). He thinks the quarter was good and he would buy some now and add to the position, if it trades to $5.

Cramer can't recommend Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) as a buy because he doesn't see a catalyst that could turn the stock around.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMS + CB)

Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2017
Mid-Day Market Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Drops Following Disappointing Earnings; Synchronoss Technologies Shares Surge
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 23, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on JUNO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.