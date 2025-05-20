Amazon's Zoox To Launch Self-Driving Car Tests In Atlanta This Summer

Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN autonomous vehicle unit, Zoox, will start testing its self-driving vehicles in Atlanta, Georgia.

Zoox told TechCrunch on Tuesday that autonomous driving will begin this summer.

In related news, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Waymo, in partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, is opening service for a limited selection of riders in Atlanta this week.

Also Read: China’s Pony AI Robotaxi Revenue Jumps 200%, Eyes 1,000-Vehicle Fleet

Lyft Inc. LYFT also shared plans to launch a driverless ride-hail service with May Mobility last November.

Zoox plans to offer public rides in the robotaxi in San Francisco and Las Vegas, and production will ramp up substantially in 2026.

As per its co-founder Jesse Levinson, Zoox will open a new production facility in California’s Bay Area to expand its robotaxi fleet beyond its current small Fremont operation.

The production expansion followed the Trump administration’s plans to loosen regulations for self-driving car deployment amid growing competition from China’s BYD BYDDF BYDDY and other autonomous vehicle developers.

Meanwhile, Zoox has reportedly recalled over 270 vehicles to rectify a software issue that led to a crash in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 8, 2025.

Amazon Stock Prediction For 2025

Equity research analysts on and off Wall Street typically use earnings growth and fundamental research as a form of valuation and forecasting. But many in trading turn to technical analysis as a way to form predictive models for share price trajectory.

Some investors look to trends to help forecast where they believe a stock could trade at a certain point in the future. Looking at Amazon.com, an investor could make an assessment about a stock's long term prospects using a moving average and trend line. If they believe a stock will remain above the moving average, which many believe is a bullish signal, they can extrapolate that trend into the future using a trend line. For Amazon.com, the 200-day moving average sits at $200.0, according to Benzinga Pro, which is below the current price of $203.5. For more on charts and trend lines, see a description here.

Traders believe that when a stock is above its moving average, it is a generally bullish signal, and when it crosses below, it is a more negative signal. Investors could use trend lines to make an educated guess about where a stock could trade at a later date if conditions remain stable.

Price Action: AMZN stock is down 1.23% at $203.60 at last check Tuesday.

Also Read:

Phtoo by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock