China's Pony AI Robotaxi Revenue Jumps 200%, Eyes 1,000-Vehicle Fleet

Zinger Key Points
- Pony AI sales jumped 12% as Robotaxi revenue soared over 200% on expansion in major Chinese cities.
- Gen 7 rollout slashed costs by 70%, boosting confidence in scaling to 1,000 Robotaxis by year-end.
- Beat the market with ready-to-go trades and pro tools—now 60% off for Memorial Day.
China-based Pony AI Inc PONY stock gained on Tuesday premarket after the company disclosed its first-quarter results.
Sales grew 11.6% year-over-year to $13.98 million (101.6 million Chinese yuan), mainly driven by rapid growth in Robotaxi services revenues. The analyst consensus estimate for sales was 90.11 million Chinese yuan.
Robotaxi services revenue climbed 200.3% Y/Y to $1.7 million in the quarter, primarily attributable to expanding its public-facing fare-charging operations in Tier-one cities in China and refined operational strategies for diverse user groups.
Also Read: Pony AI Files for Hong Kong IPO to Fund Robotaxi Expansion Amid Fire Incident in Beijing
Meanwhile, Robotruck services revenue surged 4.2% Y/Y to $7.8 million, mainly due to contributions from new clients.
Gross profit fell 11.8% Y/Y to $2.3 million, with a margin contraction of 440 bps to 16.6%, mainly due to changes in the revenue mix with increased ADC sales for new robot delivery clients in the first quarter.
The company reported a loss of 10 cents (or 0.73 Chinese yuan) per share, compared to a loss of 28 cents in the prior year’s quarter. The analyst consensus loss estimate was 0.07 Chinese yuan.
As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash stood at $738.5 million.
Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. James Peng said the unveiling of the seventh-generation autonomous driving system (Gen 7) enabled it to reduce bill-of-materials (BOM) costs by 70% and made it confident about expanding the fleet to 1,000 vehicles by year-end.
Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Tiancheng Lou said its Gen 7 Robotaxis accomplished full-scenario L4 autonomous driving on automotive-grade chips. It remains on track to scale mass production and deployment in 2025.
Price Action: PONY shares are trading higher by 17.6% to $19.90 premarket at last check Tuesday.
Read Next:
Image by Tada Images via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.