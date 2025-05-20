May 20, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

WeRide Stock Climbs On Tencent Cloud Deal To Speed Global Robotaxi Push

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Chinese autonomous company WeRide Inc WRD tapped Tencent Holding TCEHY Tencent Cloud to boost robotaxi commercial operations and build smart driving solutions for international markets.

Tencent’s cloud unit will depend on its global cloud infrastructure to provide WeRide with cloud services to build a smart driving operation network, Reuters reported on Tuesday. WeRide stock gained after the report.

In April, Uber Technologies UBER and WeRide partnered with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) to launch autonomous vehicles, advancing Dubai’s self-driving transport goals.

Also in April, WeRide domestic rival Pony AI Inc PONY collaborated with Tencent Cloud to bring robotaxi rides to WeChat and Tencent Maps, boosting autonomous ride-hailing access.

Tesla Inc TSLA said in April that it had started testing its autonomous ride-hail service with Austin and Bay Area employees ahead of its planned robotaxi launch this summer.

Tesla chief Elon Musk expects the EV giant’s robotaxi fleet to function like a combination of Airbnb, Inc ABNB and Uber.

Price Action: WRD stock is up 4.62% at $8.91 at last check Tuesday.

Posted In:
NewsTop StoriesMediaBriefselectric vehiclesmobilitywhy it's moving
