May 7, 2025 6:19 AM 2 min read

Amazon's Tesla Robotaxi Rival Zoox Recalls 270 Driverless Vehicles Following Las Vegas Crash In April: Report

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN autonomous vehicle company Zoox has reportedly recalled over 270 vehicles to rectify a software issue that led to a crash in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 8, 2025.

What Happened: A Zoox robotaxi, which had no occupants at the time, crashed into a passenger vehicle in Las Vegas. However, no injuries were reported following the accident, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Following the crash, the company had reportedly halted operations and initiated a safety review as well as developed a software update to rectify the issue, the report suggests.

Zoox says its software "may make an inaccurate prediction when another vehicle slowly approaches perpendicularly and stops. In these scenarios, the Zoox vehicle may not be able to avoid a crash.”

The AV company also conceded that the issue may occur at speeds greater than 40 miles per hour when a vehicle "incrementally encroaches" from a perpendicular driveway, the report said.

Why It Matters: The recall comes in as the autonomous vehicle sector in the U.S. is steadily gaining pace, with Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo leading the charge, followed by Tesla Inc. TSLA and Zoox. 

Waymo recently partnered with Toyota Motor Corp TM to collaborate on developing autonomous vehicles, with special focus on personal ownership. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also reaffirmed the company's June Robotaxi launch in Austin.

Elsewhere, Uber Technologies Inc. UBER recently announced a partnership with AV company May Mobility to operate thousands of robotaxis on the Uber platform. The company also got into an agreement with German automaker Volkswagen AG VLKAF to operate VW ID. Buzz robotaxis in the U.S.

AMZN scores well on Growth and Quality metrics and has satisfactory Momentum and Value scores. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$186.760.95%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
44.30
Growth
91.14
Quality
72.26
Value
51.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$165.760.34%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$164.040.50%
TM Logo
TMToyota Motor Corp
$189.89-1.32%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$279.001.33%
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$86.600.90%
VLKAF Logo
VLKAFVolkswagen AG
$111.31-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTechelectric vehiclesEVsmobilityrobotaxiSelf Driving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved