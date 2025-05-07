Amazon's Tesla Robotaxi Rival Zoox Recalls 270 Driverless Vehicles Following Las Vegas Crash In April: Report

Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN autonomous vehicle company Zoox has reportedly recalled over 270 vehicles to rectify a software issue that led to a crash in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 8, 2025.

What Happened: A Zoox robotaxi, which had no occupants at the time, crashed into a passenger vehicle in Las Vegas. However, no injuries were reported following the accident, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Following the crash, the company had reportedly halted operations and initiated a safety review as well as developed a software update to rectify the issue, the report suggests.

Zoox says its software "may make an inaccurate prediction when another vehicle slowly approaches perpendicularly and stops. In these scenarios, the Zoox vehicle may not be able to avoid a crash.”

The AV company also conceded that the issue may occur at speeds greater than 40 miles per hour when a vehicle "incrementally encroaches" from a perpendicular driveway, the report said.

Why It Matters: The recall comes in as the autonomous vehicle sector in the U.S. is steadily gaining pace, with Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Waymo leading the charge, followed by Tesla Inc. TSLA and Zoox.

Waymo recently partnered with Toyota Motor Corp TM to collaborate on developing autonomous vehicles, with special focus on personal ownership. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also reaffirmed the company's June Robotaxi launch in Austin.

Elsewhere, Uber Technologies Inc. UBER recently announced a partnership with AV company May Mobility to operate thousands of robotaxis on the Uber platform. The company also got into an agreement with German automaker Volkswagen AG VLKAF to operate VW ID. Buzz robotaxis in the U.S.

