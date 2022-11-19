Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Microsoft, Walmart, Grinder And GM Fixing Thousands Of Tesla EVs

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"Retailers Are Expecting Unpredictable Holiday Sales. These Companies Will Come Out On Top," by Sabrina Escobar, explores the uncertain holiday shopping season ahead of retailers, but notes that companies like Walmart Inc WMT, Dollar General Corp DG and Dollar Tree Inc DLTR could benefit from recession concerns.

In "GM Has a New Business: Fixing Tesla EVs," Al Root details that General Motors Company GM announced this week that its dealers have fixed more than 11,000 Tesla Inc TSLA vehicles since 2021.

"Grindr Stock Surges 200% in Public Debut," by Carleton English, details the debut of Grinder Inc GRND on the New York Stock Exchange this week, as the stock's price surged by over 200% on its first day of trading.

In "Activision Still Trades at a Big Discount to Microsoft’s Deal. Investors Are Making a Mistake," Connor Smith writes that with the Microsoft Inc MSFT deal to purchase Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI still pending, an analyst says Activision’s shares are worth $95 on a stand-alone basis.

"Wall Street Likes Applied Material’s Results. The Stock’s Price Targets Are Rising," by Tae Kim, notes that Applied Materials Inc AMAT reported better-than-expected earnings results this week and analysts are getting increasingly bullish on the chip equipment maker.

In "Off-Price Retailers TJX and Ross Are Getting Their Mojo Back," Teresa Rivas notes that as high inflation becomes increasingly felt by consumers, off-price retailers like TJX Companies Inc TJX and Ross Stores Inc ROST are likely to see an uptick in sales from bargain hunting customers.

