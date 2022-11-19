Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Meta, Apple, And A Warren Buffett-Backed Company Set To Become Global Player

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The markets started the week showing strength, only to finish relatively flat, the S&P 500 was down by a marginal 0.32%, while the Dow Industrials edged 0.24% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite finished the week down by 0.78%.

Any optimism at the start of the week was damped on Thursday, when St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said interest rates are "not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive."

On Friday, the National Association of Realtors reported U.S. home sales falling for the ninth consecutive month in October. Sales of previously owned homes fell 5.9% on a monthly basis, and are now down 28.4% from a year ago.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Meta Platforms, Netflix, Uber And This Travel Name Down 20% YTD Are Evercore's Top Stocks To Buy Right Now," by Adam Eckert, outlines the reason Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney is anticipating a big comeback for the stocks of Meta Platforms Inc META and Netflix Inc NFLX.

In "Is Coinbase In Trouble? CEO Brian Armstrong Clears The Air," AJ Fabino writes that in the wake of the FTX bankruptcy, Coinbase Global Inc COIN CEO Brian Armstrong is making it clear that his crypto exchange is "a very different company."

"Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Only Chinese EV Maker Well-Positioned To Be A Global Player, Shows Data Point," by Shanthi Rexaline, details why a new report says Warren Buffett-backed BYD Manufacturing Company Limited BYDDY is positioned to become a global player in the automotive industry.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Tesla Down 50% This Year: Analyst Suggests 3-Point Plan For Elon Musk To Lift Sagging Stock

AMC Entertainment Stock Surges Higher Following 'Black Panther' Sequel Release: What's Happening?

'Full Stream Ahead': BofA Hits The Play Button On Netflix Stock Expecting A Rerun Of Higher Share Prices

The Bears

"Tesla Could Drop To $150 Before Year-End — Analyst Smells 'Window Of Opportunity' For Investors," by Shanthi Rexaline, looks at why a Morgan Stanley analyst thinks shares of Tesla Inc TSLA could drop to $150 before things turn around for the stock.

In "Why This Wayfair Analyst Is Warning Investors They Risk 'Stock Price Going To Zero,'" Wayne Duggan writes that an analyst has added Wayfair Inc W to his Zombie Stock list, and warns investors that shares could plummet to zero.

"The Happiest Place On Earth If You Can Afford It: Disney Theme Park Tickets Will Now Cost You Even More," by Chris Katje, details the reason The Walt Disney Company DIS is raising ticket prices at its theme parks, and how much visitors will now be paying.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Fed Officials Thought Americans Had Trillions In Excess Savings, New Data Shows They Were Wrong

New Bull Market Won't Start Until This Indicator Stops Falling, Says Prominent Analyst

Meta's Mass Layoffs' Repercussion? Facebook Parent Reportedly Pulls The Plug On Portal, Smartwatch Project

