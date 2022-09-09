ñol

Disney, GM Got Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions; Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In These Stocks

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 9, 2022 1:59 PM | 1 min read

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Call of the day: 

Walt Disney Co DIS Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on Disney, with a $125 price target.

Unusual options activity:

Wendy’s Co WEN

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD

iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL

Final trades:

General Motors Company GM

Workday Inc WDAY

Stryker Corporation SYK

Sea Ltd SE

