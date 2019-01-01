My account
My Account
Log In
Forgot Password
QQQ
–
–%
DIA
–
–%
SPY
–
–%
TLT
–
–%
GLD
–
–%
BTC/USD
–
–%
Data & APIs
Events
Marketfy
Premarket
Contribute
Sign in
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Freight
Politics
Government
Healthcare
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
ETFs
Forex
Cannabis
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
CME Group
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Penny Stocks
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Trade Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
Best Stocks & ETFs
Best Penny Stocks
Best S&P 500 ETFs
Best Swing Trade Stocks
Best Blue Chip Stocks
Best High-Volume Penny Stocks
Best Small Cap ETFs
Fintech
News
Podcast
Events
Newsletter
Personal Finance
Compare Online Brokers
Stock Brokers
Forex Brokers
Futures Brokers
Crypto Brokers
Options Brokers
ETF Brokers
Mutual Fund Brokers
Index Fund Brokers
Bond Brokers
Short Selling Brokers
Stock Apps
All Broker Reviews
Insurance
Auto
Home
Medicare
Life
Vision
Dental
Business
Pet
Health
Motorcycle
Renters
Workers Comp
Top Stocks
Penny Stocks
Stocks Under $5
Stocks Under $10
Stocks Under $20
Stocks Under $50
Stocks Under $100
Alternative Investing
Invest in Art
Invest in Land
Invest in Real Estate
Invest in Wine
Invest in Gold
Mortgages
Refinance
Purchase
Find a Mortgage Broker
Crypto
Get Started
Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?
Is Ethereum a Good Investment?
What is Blockchain
Best Altcoins
How to Buy Cryptocurrency?
DeFi
Crypto and DeFi 101
What is DeFi?
Decentralized Exchanges
Best DeFi Yield Farms
NFTs
NFT Release Calendar
What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)?
How to Buy Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
CryptoPunks Watchlist
Are NFTs a Scam or a Digital Bubble?
Best In Crypto
Best Crypto Apps
Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers
Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies
Best Crypto IRA
Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Best Business Crypto Accounts
Best Crypto Screeners
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
Personal Finance
Compare Online Brokers
Stock Brokers
Forex Brokers
Futures Brokers
Crypto Brokers
Options Brokers
ETF Brokers
Mutual Fund Brokers
Index Fund Brokers
Bond Brokers
Short Selling Brokers
Stock Apps
All Broker Reviews
Insurance
Auto
Home
Medicare
Life
Vision
Dental
Business
Pet
Health
Motorcycle
Renters
Workers Comp
Top Stocks
Penny Stocks
Stocks Under $5
Stocks Under $10
Stocks Under $20
Stocks Under $50
Stocks Under $100
Alternative Investing
Invest in Art
Invest in Land
Invest in Real Estate
Invest in Wine
Invest in Gold
Mortgages
Refinance
Purchase
Find a Mortgage Broker
Crypto
Get Started
Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?
Is Ethereum a Good Investment?
What is Blockchain
Best Altcoins
How to Buy Cryptocurrency?
DeFi
Crypto and DeFi 101
What is DeFi?
Decentralized Exchanges
Best DeFi Yield Farms
NFTs
NFT Release Calendar
What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)?
How to Buy Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
CryptoPunks Watchlist
Are NFTs a Scam or a Digital Bubble?
Best In Crypto
Best Crypto Apps
Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers
Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies
Best Crypto IRA
Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Best Business Crypto Accounts
Best Crypto Screeners
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Calendars
Analyst Ratings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Conference Call Calendar
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
FDA Calendar
Guidance Calendar
IPO Calendar
M&A Calendar
Retail Sales Calendar
SPAC Calendar
Stock Split Calendar
Trade Ideas
Insider Trades
Trade Idea Feed
Analyst Ratings
Unusual Options Activity
Short Interest
Most Shorted
Largest Increase
Largest Decrease
Calculators
Margin Calculator
Premium
QQQ
–
–%
DIA
–
–%
SPY
–
–%
TLT
–
–%
GLD
–
–%
BTC/USD
–
–%
Buy
Sell
Trade Now
Compare Brokers
Profile
Analyst Ratings
Guidance
Dividends
Earnings
News
Insider Trades
Ideas
Key Statistics
Short Interest
News
Press Releases
Partners
UPDATE: US Dept. Of Justice To Expand Its Focus Of National-Security Threats To Include Russia, Iran, North Korea
Benzinga
-
6 hours ago
US Justice Dept. To Replace A Program Focused On Fighting Chinese Espionage With A Broader Multi-National Approach
Benzinga
-
6 hours ago
Watching Chinese Stocks On Announcement From Zhenro Indicating Co. 'expects that its existing internal resources may be insufficient to address its upcoming debt maturities in March 2022'
Benzinga
-
5 days ago
Alibaba Shares Saw Volatility Over Last Few Mins., Quickly Rebounded Following Dow Jones Headline 'Alibaba, Tencent E-Commerce Sites Tagged by U.S. for Counterfeit Sales'
Benzinga
-
6 days ago
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger Says The Chinese Companies He Invests In Are Stronger Than Their Competition And Priced Lower; Says 'That's Why We're In China'
Benzinga
-
Feb 16, 2022, 1:42PM
Ukraine Deputy PM Says IP Addresses Were From Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Czech Republic
Benzinga
-
Feb 16, 2022, 7:52AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday Stressed That Related Parties Should Stick to the General Direction of Political Settlement of the Ukraine Issue
Benzinga
-
Feb 16, 2022, 7:19AM
US Secretary Of Commerce Raimondo Says Biden Admin. Won't Let China Off The Hook Related To Its Purchase Pledges
Benzinga
-
Feb 9, 2022, 10:51AM
Majority Of U.S. House Backs Sweeping China Competition Bill, Voting Continues
Benzinga
-
Feb 4, 2022, 11:23AM
UPDATE: News Corp. Cyberattack Is Believed To Be Linked To China
Benzinga
-
Feb 4, 2022, 7:58AM
Proposed Rule Seen As New Tool To Deal With TikTok Security Risk; Commerce Secretary Says Rule Is 'Going To Be Significant;' Senator Rubio Says Biden Administration Is Too 'Timid' On TikTok
Benzinga
-
Feb 2, 2022, 8:20AM
U.S. Trade Rep. Bianchi Says U.S. Conversations With Chinese Counterparts Are Not Easy; Says China Fell Short On ITs Phase One Trade Deal Commitments
Benzinga
-
Feb 1, 2022, 11:19AM
China's Ambassador To UN Calls On Countries To Abandon 'Cold War Mentality' In Dealing With Ukraine
Benzinga
-
Jan 31, 2022, 11:03AM
China's Ambassador To UN Says China Does Not View Russian Troop Buildup At Ukraine Border As Threat
Benzinga
-
Jan 31, 2022, 11:00AM
China's Securities and Regulatory Commission Held a Meeting With More Than a Dozen Executives of Top Western Banks and Asset Managers to Reassure Them About Economic Prospects Following Regulatory Crackdown
Benzinga
-
Jan 28, 2022, 4:52AM
'China introduces state-backed NFT platform unlinked to cryptocurrencies' -Tuesday South China Morning Post Report
Benzinga
-
Jan 26, 2022, 10:27AM
'Evergrande aims for restructuring plan within 6 months as creditor talks begin' -Nikkei Asia
Benzinga
-
Jan 26, 2022, 9:56AM
House Leaders To Unveil Sweeping China Competition Bill As Soon As Later On Tuesday
Benzinga
-
Jan 25, 2022, 4:28PM
U.S. Looking For Ways To Potentially Accelerate Delivery Of New-Build F-16 Fighter Jets For Taiwan, But Path Unclear; Taiwan Has Privately Expressed Wish For Faster Delivery
Benzinga
-
Jan 20, 2022, 11:31AM
China Put 4M Bbls of Iran Oil Into State Reserves
Benzinga
-
Jan 20, 2022, 4:54AM
President Biden Says Not At A Place To Lift Some China Tariffs Yet
Benzinga
-
Jan 19, 2022, 4:48PM
White House Senior Director For China Says US Aims To Announce Establishment Of Common Goals On Economic Cooperation With Indo-Pacific Partners During Early Part Of 2022
Benzinga
-
Jan 19, 2022, 2:29PM
Reuters Reports China is Drafting Rules to Ease Property Developers' Use of Escrow Funds
Benzinga
-
Jan 19, 2022, 5:19AM
'US confirms ballistic missile launch by #NorthKorea' -VOA Reporter
Benzinga
-
Jan 14, 2022, 9:20AM
China's Huawei To Begin Selling Large-Scale Batteries For Renewable Energy Storage In Japan In Mar. 2022
Benzinga
-
Jan 14, 2022, 9:10AM
China's Crude Imports Rose 19.9% YoY to 10.91M B/D in December 2021
Benzinga
-
Jan 14, 2022, 5:18AM
China to Release Crude Oil From Its National Strategic Stockpiles Near Lunar New Year Holidays Which Begin February 1 as Part of a Plan Coordinated by the U.S.
Benzinga
-
Jan 14, 2022, 4:52AM
'China's December exports rose 20.9% from a year ago, slightly more than expected' -CNBC
Benzinga
-
Jan 13, 2022, 10:42PM
'China Evergrande Main Unit Hengda Real Estate Says Bondholders Approve Proposed Delay To Bond Redemption And Coupon Payments' - Tweet From First Squawk
Benzinga
-
Jan 13, 2022, 6:59AM
NIO Shares Quiet As Hearing Morgan Stanley Says Momentum In Chinese Electric Vehicle Market Will Likely Take A Seasonal Pause, Will Moderate To Start 2022
Benzinga
-
Jan 12, 2022, 12:18PM
'GOLDMAN CUTS CHINA'S 2022 GDP FORECAST TO 4.3% ON COVID RISKS' -Tweet From Delta One
Benzinga
-
Jan 11, 2022, 7:59AM
State Media Said China's Premier Li Will Ensure Stable Economic Operations in Q1; Will Implement Larger Tax and Fee Cuts
Benzinga
-
Jan 5, 2022, 6:00AM
load more
Analyst Ratings
see more
Date
Analyst Firm
Analyst Name
Action
Rating
Action Price
Prior Price
Target