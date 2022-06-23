 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hot Stocks: 10 Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 23, 2022 1:34pm   Comments
Share:
Hot Stocks: 10 Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool on any workstation.
 

Call of the day:
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)
FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX)
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS)
 

Unusual activity:
Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW): June, $140 Calls
Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX): August, $30 Calls
iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSE: EWC): Sept., $31 Put
 

Final trade:
Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)

Photo: RTimages via Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX + TSLA)

As Electric Vehicles Fuel A Surge In Copper Demand, Junior Mining Companies Like This One Could Help Mitigate The Situation
So Does Tesla Or Lucid Make The Cooler-Looking Electric Vehicle? Over 60% Say...
Biden Administration Reportedly Approached Tesla On Its Day 1 In Office: What Was It About?
Tesla Price Hikes, Lay-Offs, Rising EV Lead Times: How Does It All Connect In A 'Tough June Quarter?'
Benzinga Before The Bell: Tesla's Cybertruck Update, Twitter's New Feature, Netflix's Ad-Tier And Other Top Financial Stories Thursday, June 23
Tesla Supplier CATL Becomes First Non-Korean Firm To Ship EV Batteries To Kia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga