Hot Stocks: 10 Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool on any workstation.



Call of the day:

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)

FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS)



Unusual activity:

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW): June, $140 Calls

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX): August, $30 Calls

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSE: EWC): Sept., $31 Put



Final trade:

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)

Photo: RTimages via Shutterstock