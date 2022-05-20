 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2022 2:28pm   Comments
Share:
9 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank" bought shares in the following companies:

  • Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG)
  • Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX)
  • Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: JKHY)
  • Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI)

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) Shannon Saccocia of SVB Private said she sold her position in Cognex, citing underperformance in the stock.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital mentioned buying Palo Alto, citing a cybersecurity play off of the Russia Ukraine war.

Final Trades:

  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE)
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV)
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BG + ABBV)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
AbbVie Whale Trades Spotted
This Company Says Its Intellectual Property Could Be A Key To Next-Generation Greenhouses
AbbVie, Cugene Ink Licensing Pact For Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Candidate
Bunge Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 19%
AbbVie's Upadacitinib Shows Clinical Response In Crohn's Disease Maintenance Study At One Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AJ Lists CNBCMedia Trading Ideas General