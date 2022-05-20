9 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank" bought shares in the following companies:

Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG)

(NYSE: BG) Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX)

(NASDAQ: DOX) Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: JKHY)

(NASDAQ: JKHY) Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI)

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) Shannon Saccocia of SVB Private said she sold her position in Cognex, citing underperformance in the stock.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital mentioned buying Palo Alto, citing a cybersecurity play off of the Russia Ukraine war.

