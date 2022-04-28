Traders' Picks For CNBC's 2022 Stock Draft, 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

The CNBC Stock Draft is an annual stock-picking competition pitting market professionals, athletes, and celebrities against each other. Each team makes two picks from a list of 60 stocks and other investments.

The winner is the team whose stocks have the highest average price appreciation between the closing price on April 28, 2022, to Feb. 10, 2023.

This year's draft is expected to kick off on CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” which starts at 2 p.m. ET Thursday.

On "Halftime Report," traders had the opportunity to choose what their stock picks for the draft are this year; here they are.

Jenny Harrington - Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB)

Jon Najarian - PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Steve Weiss - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS)

Unusual options activity:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC)

Final trades:

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD)

SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG)