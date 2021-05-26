Cramer Advise Viewers On Alibaba, Virtu Financial And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) is a tough stock to own because solar stocks are going down. He would stay away from Sunnova.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) has come down a lot and Cramer is a buyer at its current price.

Cramer likes BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP).

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a very good financial company and it should be selling at a higher price, said Cramer. He would be a buyer of the stock.

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) is almost as good as Alibaba and it is worth holding, said Cramer. He added that it's necessary to understand the trade war and the risks of investing in China.

Cramer would wait until Thursday to take a look at BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ). Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reports on Thursday and if it doesn't do a good job, BJ's is going to trade lower and investors will be able to buy it at a lower price.