Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Rocket Companies, Estée Lauder And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is a good company. He is a buyer of the stock.

Instead of Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY), Cramer would rather buy Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL).

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is a strong franchise, said Cramer. He thinks there will be a lot of NBA playoff gambling.

Cramer is not willing to recommend Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU). When it comes to Chinese stocks, he is willing to recommend Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD).

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is an excellent stock, said Cramer.

Cramer would buy more shares of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) to get the basis better.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) is one of the greatest performing stocks for the last five years, said Cramer. He is a believer in the stock and he would start half of a position at its current price level.

The short report on XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) was difficult, said Cramer. He would like the management to come on the show and answer the short report. Otherwise, he can't recommend it.