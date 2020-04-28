Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Slack, Archer Daniels Midland And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) is a chronic underperformer. Those who like it for yield, should buy Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) instead, thinks Cramer.

Cramer said Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is fine if you believe, like he does, that there are a couple of weeks before this trade is over.

He doesn't see any momentum in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX). He would rather buy Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).

It's very hard for Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) to compete with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), but Cramer thinks it can and he likes the stock. It offers a good product and Cramer would be a buyer of the stock.

Cramer is not a buyer of Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) because radio-frequency technology is not his style. He prefers Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW), Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).