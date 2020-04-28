Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Slack, Archer Daniels Midland And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 9:17am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) is a chronic underperformer. Those who like it for yield, should buy Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) instead, thinks Cramer.

Cramer said Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is fine if you believe, like he does, that there are a couple of weeks before this trade is over.

He doesn't see any momentum in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX). He would rather buy Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).

It's very hard for Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) to compete with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), but Cramer thinks it can and he likes the stock. It offers a good product and Cramer would be a buyer of the stock.

Cramer is not a buyer of Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) because radio-frequency technology is not his style. He prefers Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW), Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADM + WORK)

Why Josh Brown Still Likes Slack
Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Why Slack's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2020
Will The Remote Office Become Habit After The Coronavirus Pandemic?
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.